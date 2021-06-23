Arizona pitchers who were suspended during Super Regional, CWS named suspects of assault

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two University of Arizona baseball players were named suspects in a midtown assault case on Wednesday.

Back on June 11, UArizona announced that its baseball program's relief pitchers, Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were suspended ahead of the NCAA Tucson Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament against Ole Miss.

While the program initially released that the two were suspended due to a violation of the student code conduct during an off-campus incident, Abshier and Luna remained sidelined through the series against Ole Miss - winning the round 2-1 - and the College World Series, where the Wildcats fell to both Vanderbilt and Stanford.

After News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo dug deeper into the case, Tucson Police Department confirmed that the two were suspects in an assault incident that took place on May 30 at The Mark Tucson, an off-campus student housing facility at 55 N. Park Ave. near Broadway Boulevard.

The management of the center confirmed an assault took place at 3:20 a.m. at the backside of the building. Officials say the incident was captured on security surveillance.

"All I know is that the father of the victim came into the salon to see if there was footage," Lance Thorn of the Pure-Mettle, a hair salon located down thee street. "His son had been attacked in the middle of the night and he wanted to know if our business had cameras that would be able to show the accident happening."

Thorn said the neighborhood described the salon and student housing facility are located in as normally "chill."

"So I was a bit shocked to hear that," he said. "And also seeing the father and seeing hot it affected him, he was really wanting to find answers. He wanted to support his son and make sure everything was okay. So I really felt bad for him."

Officials say the assault was caught on camera almost two weeks before Abshier and Luna were suspended from the team.

News 4 Tucson has contacted Arizona Athletics to check if the two were still active on the roster during that time. They said they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.