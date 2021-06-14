Tucson’s Delaney Schnell is Tokyo bound

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Delaney Schnell is going to the Olympics.

The Tucson-native and UA junior qualified for two events at this summer's Tokyo games.

She and partner Jessica Parratto won the 10-meter synchronized platform diving event on Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Swimming and Diving Trials.

Schnell, the Pac-12 Champion in the 1-meter and platform events, then took 1st in the platform dive on Sunday.

Delaney Schnell clinches individual 10m platform Olympic spot

Schnell’s qualification for the Tokyo games adds to Arizona Women’s Swimming and Diving’s illustrious Olympics history as Wildcats have competed in the pool in the Olympics 66 times.

The decorated diver posted a banner 2020-21 for the Wildcats by being named the Pac-12 Diver of the Year. Schnell is now a three-time All-American in the 1-meter dive and a two-time All-American in the platform dive.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympic games are scheduled to begin on July 23 in Japan and you can catch all the action on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.