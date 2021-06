TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Baseball bullpen ace Vince Vanelle is one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

He'll be a key weapon for the Wildcats as they host Ole Miss on Friday, Saturday (and potentially Sunday) in the NCAA Super Regional at Hi Corbett.

The first pitch on Friday at Hi Corbett is set for 7 p.m.

The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to the College Baseball World Series.