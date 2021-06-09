Skip to Content

UArizona’s new head softball Coach Caitlin Lowe introduced in style

TUCSON (KVOA) - With legendary coach Mike Candrea on hand, four-time All-American player Caitlin Lowe was introduced as the newest head softball coach at the University of Arizona.

Lowe was part of two Arizona Wildcat national championship teams and also played under Candrea as a U.S. Olympian in 2008.

Lowe has been an assistant on UArizona's coaching staff for the last nine years.

"Coach Candrea has built a culture of excellence t​hat puts his players at the forefront," said Lowe. "He has shown us all what it looks like to fiercely pursue our passion. He has led this team with integrity, class, and the utmost humility. I could not have asked for a better mentor in this game and most importantly in life. I take great pride in carrying on the tradition of what it means to be an Arizona Wildcat. I am so honored and extremely humbled to represent Tucson and the University of Arizona as your next head coach. Bear Down!"

