Softball star Caitlin Lowe selected to replace Candrea as Arizona head coach

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Arizona softball legend has been selected to replace Hall-of-Fame coach Mike Candrea after he announced his retirement Monday morning.

According to Arizona Athletics, Caitlin Lowe, who won back-to-back national championships as a player-of-the-year outfielder under Candrea, was named as the next head coach of the Arizona softball program after serving on the coaching staff since 2013.

She will be the seventh head coach in the program's history.

"Coach Candrea has built a culture of excellence that puts his players at the forefront," said Lowe. "He has shown us all what it looks like to fiercely pursue our passion. He has led this team with integrity, class, and the upmost humility. I could not have asked for a better mentor in this game and most importantly in life. I take great pride in carrying on the tradition of what it means to be an Arizona Wildcat. I am so honored and extremely humbled to represent Tucson and the University of Arizona as your next head coach. Bear Down!"

Officials say Lowe is one of only six Wildcats players to be named an National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American each of her four years playing for Arizona.

"Caitlin Lowe has been a super star her entire life," said Candrea. "From her days as a four-time All-American at the University of Arizona to being a member of our USA Olympic Team to the National Pro Fastpitch league. Caitlin is special and she has continued that growth and success as the associate head coach for Arizona Softball. She is bright, a good communicator, understands what it takes having been there as an athlete, and the players love her. Without a doubt, Caitlin is the best person to continue the Arizona legacy into the future. She will be a super star for many years to come."

Lowe also won a silver medal with Candrea in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Lowe was a member of Team USA from 2005-2008.

The university is scheduled to introduce Lowe as the new head coach with a press conference on press conference Wednesday at McKale Center.