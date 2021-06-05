BASEBALL: Irvin completely controls Gauchos

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 5 seed Arizona is in the Tucson Regional final.

Starting pitcher Garrett Irvin was magnificent in a 4-0 win Saturday night over UC Santa Barbara in front of a loud throng of 4,127 at Hi Corbett Field.

The lefty pitched a complete game three-hitter. He struck out ten and did not walk a batter. In fact the Wildcats (42-15) have not walked a batter in either of their two regional games.

UA advances to the regional final where they will face the winner of Sunday's Noon game between the Gauchos and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys stayed alive earlier on Saturday by beating Grand Canyon 5-3.

Projected 1st round pick Michael McGreevy was good for UCSB. He allowed just two runs on seven hits in six innings with six strikesouts and one walk.

Daniel Susac and Brandon Bossiere provided those two runs with RBI singles in the first and third innings. Tony Bullard hit a two-run home run in the 8th to give Arizona some cushion. It was his second homer of the regional.

UA has won 21 of their last 25 games.

Arizona Postgame Download: UC Santa Barbara

TUCSON REGIONAL

Friday, June 4

(GM 1) UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma State 4

(GM 2) No. 5 Arizona 12, Grand Canyon 6

Saturday, June 5

(GM 3) Oklahoma State 5, Grand Canyon 3

(GM 4) No. 5 Arizona 4, UC Santa Barbara 0

Sunday, June 6

(GM 5) Oklahoma State vs. UC Santa Barbara (12 p.m.)

(GM 6) GM 5 Winner vs. No. 5 Arizona (6 p.m.)

Monday, June 7

(GM 7) Same as GM 6 (7 p.m.)

*If Necessary

