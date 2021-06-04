UArizona softball Carlie Scupin’s grandparents share pride for granddaughter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - As we speak at the Women's College World Series, James Madison is duking it out with Oklahoma State in the winner's bracket.

Friday night, the PAC-12's very own UCLA will take on Alabama, the team that beat Arizona on Thursday!

The Wildcats are in the losers bracket and don't play until Saturday against Florida State.

Players are definitely looking forward to getting in the win column, and that can also be said for fans and family members of the players!

Arizona freshman standout Carlie Scupin's grandparents, Chuck and Judy Davis, have nothing but, pride for the Arizona Wildcats!

"We use to take her to games when she was a little girl since she was five or six years old," Judy said.



"And we always went out when she was 10 or 11 with her softball, and we'd wait for the players when they came out," she added. "And they'd sign her softball, and I'd take a picture of them, and for me, it's come full circle."

Full circle. From a fan growing up in the Old Pueblo, to playing for coach Burt Otero at Tucson High, to now a Wildcat at the Women's College World Series.

"She's such a good teammate, and there's a great deal of pride seeing her relate to the other girls on the team, and when she was nine years old, we were at the U of A game, and she looked at me and said, 'grandpa', I'm going to be on that field someday, and now she is," Chuck said.

Mission accomplished!

Playing softball at the University of Arizona for the winningest coach of all time, Mike Candrea.

Our coverage with UArizona is far from over with.

