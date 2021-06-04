Die-hard UArizona family travels to support women’s softball team

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - The Wildcats are now in the losers bracket and don't play until Saturday against Florida State.

Even with the loss, it's not stopping a group of die-hard Arizona fans who've overcome many obstacles in life, but, it's not keeping them from coming here to support The Cats.

"It means a lot," Al Soderman said.

Al Soderman holds back tears as he talks about what it means to bring his son, Allen Junior to the University of Arizona wildcat games.



"Allen and I came in 2001, and we had a great time, and this is our first time back," Soderman said.

Back with Allen Junior's mother, P.J. Soderman who is also soaking in the magical atmosphere at the Women's College World Series.

"I can't even describe it. It means the world to these guys," P.J. Soderman said.

Al Soderman and Al Junior travel as much as they can, to see the Wildcats, including the UArizona basketball team.

"I can only say, this is the toughest guy that I've ever known," Al said. "It's been a challenge with Allen, this past year especially. He was in the hospital for 26 days in September last year, but we make it through with teamwork. Isn't it Allen?"

Just like the Wildcats, teamwork equals results. On the field and in life.

For the proud Soderman family: "Bear down Arizona!"