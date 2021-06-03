UArizona softball team falls into elimination bracket after losing WCWS opener

UArizona softball team falls into elimination bracket after losing WCWS openerUpdated
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona softball team lost the match 5-1 to No. 3 Alabama on Thursday evening.
Alabama Crimson Tide scored a number of five runs while the Wildcats scored one run.
It was a tough match, but now the Wildcats await the loser of tonight's game between UCLA and Florida State on Saturday and fall into the elimination bracket.
UArizona lost two of three this season in series to both UCLA and Florida State.