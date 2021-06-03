UArizona softball team falls into elimination bracket after losing WCWS opener

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona softball team lost the match 5-1 to No. 3 Alabama on Thursday evening.

Final » Alabama 5, Arizona 1



The Cats drop today's WCWS opener and will await the loser of tonight's UCLA/Florida State game on Saturday#BearDown pic.twitter.com/8R6dj80xuB — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) June 4, 2021

Alabama Crimson Tide scored a number of five runs while the Wildcats scored one run.

It was a tough match, but now the Wildcats await the loser of tonight's game between UCLA and Florida State on Saturday and fall into the elimination bracket.

UArizona lost two of three this season in series to both UCLA and Florida State.