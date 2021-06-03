Skip to Content

UArizona falls at Women’s College World Series to Bama

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:34 pm Arizona WildcatsSportsTop Stories

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - Arizona senior slugger Jessie Harper busted out with the 92nd home run of her career, tying Katiyana Maugua for the all-time mark at the U of A. 

However, that's one of the few shining moments in the Wildcats disappointing 5-1 loss to No. 3 Alabama.

The Wildcats are now in the loser's bracket of the 2021 Wome's College World Series. 

They'll face Florida State on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. 

The NCAA strikeout leader, Montana Fouts, only allowed two base runners all game and the Wildcats struck out 16 Wildcats. 

The only other plater, besides Harper, to get a hit was Janelle Meoño.  

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

More Stories

Skip to content