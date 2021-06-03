UArizona falls at Women’s College World Series to Bama

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - Arizona senior slugger Jessie Harper busted out with the 92nd home run of her career, tying Katiyana Maugua for the all-time mark at the U of A.

However, that's one of the few shining moments in the Wildcats disappointing 5-1 loss to No. 3 Alabama.

The Wildcats are now in the loser's bracket of the 2021 Wome's College World Series.

They'll face Florida State on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

The NCAA strikeout leader, Montana Fouts, only allowed two base runners all game and the Wildcats struck out 16 Wildcats.

The only other plater, besides Harper, to get a hit was Janelle Meoño.