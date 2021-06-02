Arizona Stadium to be at 100 percent capacity in Fall 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) - Grab your foam claws and red, white and blue face paint ready, Arizona home football games will be played in front of a full capacity crowd this upcoming season.

According to an announcement by Arizona Athletics made Wednesday, Arizona Stadium is currently set to open at 100 percent capacity during its home season opener after the pandemic prompted a year of welcoming fans in a reduced to no capacity.

In addition, the department said tailgating will be allowed to resume on campus when the football season begins.

💯% 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆❗️



Arizona is planning for 𝟭𝟬𝟬% 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 for @ArizonaFBall games this Fall! We can't wait to have you back home in Arizona Stadium!



🎟️Join us: https://t.co/qgOKK1y4uT#BearDown pic.twitter.com/YWYgx7UnKj — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) June 2, 2021

"Our athletics department has been deliberate in its phased approach to fan attendance throughout the spring, and this announcement of full capacity for 2021 football season is the exciting completion of our diligent process," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. "Watching and cheering for Arizona Football in person is the foundation of our fan and student-athlete experiences. Southern Arizona rallies around home football games in the Fall, and it represents the synergy between our program, the University of Arizona and the community. Game days create an electric atmosphere in and around Arizona Stadium, and it's exciting to plan for that dynamic energy return to Southern Arizona this Fall."

Officials said "Arizona Athletics will continue to follow the University of Arizona's administrative directive for masks and face coverings on campus with regards to football fan attendance in the fall."

UArizona recently allowed Arizona Softball and Baseball to play their final home series at full capacity.

Tickets for the 2021 football season are available at arizonawildcats.evenue.net.