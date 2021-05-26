Skip to Content

UArizona headed to No. 6 Arkansas with College World Series birth on line

TUCSON (KVOA) - Loaded with newfound confidence after sweeping through the "Tucson regional", the Arizona Wildcat softball team is now headed to SEC-country to battle it out with No. 6 Arkansas. 

The winner of this weekend's series will advance to the College Softball World Series.

Friday's first game of the series will be televised on ESPNU with an opening pitch set for 4 p.m. Tucson time.

Arizona went a perfect 3-0 at the Tucson Regional, seeing its offense come alive over the weekend.

Despite facing the nation's No. 4 ERA (Courtney Coppersmith - UMBC) and then Ole Miss - which came in with a 2.34 team ERA - Arizona put up 31 runs in the regionals, hitting .404 and slugging .667 as a team.

The Wildcats beat UMBC, 7-0, in the opener, before winning a pair of 12-6 contests vs. Ole Miss to close out the regional.

Sunday's regional championship was a wild one, with the Wildcats climbing out of a 6-0 hole to score the game's final 12 runs on an incredible 19 hits.

