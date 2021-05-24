Wildcat Report: May 23

TUCSON (KVOA) -- #11 seed Arizona Softball won a regional championship on Sunday while 7th ranked Arizona Baseball clinched a Pac-12 title and Wildcats Women's Golf took another step closer to a third straight Elite Eight.

SOFTBALL

UA dug out of a 6-0 hole to rally beat Mississippi 12-6 for a second straight day and secure a 31st regional championship.

The Wildcats (39-13) scored eight runs in the fifth inning and collected a season-high 19 hits in the game.

Jessie Harper led UA with three RBI and had three hits along with Dejah Mulipola and Carlie Scupin. UA had six doubles in the game.

The Wildcats will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., next weekend to meet the host Arkansas Razorbacks (43-9) in best-of-three Super Regional action.

Reliever Mariah Lopez (9-2) won in relief for the Cats, scattering seven hits and striking out three in six innings.

BASEBALL

Arizona Baseball scored five runs in the final two innings on Sunday to come from behind and beat Oregon State 6-5 in Corvallis.

The Wildcats win, coupled with the Stanford Cardinal's victory over the Oregon Ducks, secured a share of the Pac-12 Championship for the Wildcats. Arizona (38-14, 21-9) earned the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and can still win the conference championship outright next weekend if the Ducks lose one of their final three conference games at California.

The 21 Pac-12 wins for UA is the second-most conference wins in program history.

Donta Williams had four hits for Arizona. He and Nik McClaughry each drove in a pair of runs.

Five Wildcat relievers combined to hold the Beavers to just two runs while striking out 14.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UA safely made the cut of the Final 15 on Sunday to advance to Monday's final day of stroke play of the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

The Wildcats finished the first three rounds in 9th place at +18.

The Final 15 teams will play for eight spots in Tuesday's Match Play quarterfinals. Arizona is currently one shot off that Top 8 cut line.

Sophomore Gile Bite Starkute shot a career low round. Starkute's first-ever 68 (-4) featured five birdies and one bogey.

Yu-Sang Hou's steady 2-under round on Sunday has her as Arizona's top player. The senior is in 24th place at 5-over par.

The Wildcats will tee off at Noon on Monday.

