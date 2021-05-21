Skip to Content

UArizona women’s golf in 4th at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KVOA) --The 22nd ranked Arizona Women's Golf shot a stroke below par after the turn to finish a strong opening round of 4-over on the first day of the 2021 NCAA Championships.

 The Wildcats' 4-over day was among the best three scores of all morning groups and would put them in a four-way tie for fourth place by the end of the day. 

Sophomore Gile Bite Starkute carded her team's best opening round at even par and finished the day in the top five.

