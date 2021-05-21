Skip to Content

UArizona beats UMBC in ‘Tucson Regional’ Opener

Arizona WildcatsLocal NewsSportsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ninth-ranked Arizona defeated UMBC, 7-0, in its first game of the Tucson Regional to advance to tomorrow's winner's bracket at 2 p.m.

Both top seeds advanced on Friday, with Ole Miss defeating Villanova, 5-1 in the early game before the UA got a one-hit shutout from Hanah Bowen in the nightcap in Arizona's 7-0 win. Now, the Wildcats and Rebels will meet in the winner's bracket tomorrow at 2 p.m. MST. The winner of that game will move on to Sunday's regional final.

Arizona hit two home runs on Friday, with Jessier Harper blasting career homer No. 90, moving into a tie for third in NCAA history. Sharlize Palacios also homered and drove in four in the game.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

