UArizona beats UMBC in ‘Tucson Regional’ Opener

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ninth-ranked Arizona defeated UMBC, 7-0, in its first game of the Tucson Regional to advance to tomorrow's winner's bracket at 2 p.m.

Both top seeds advanced on Friday, with Ole Miss defeating Villanova, 5-1 in the early game before the UA got a one-hit shutout from Hanah Bowen in the nightcap in Arizona's 7-0 win. Now, the Wildcats and Rebels will meet in the winner's bracket tomorrow at 2 p.m. MST. The winner of that game will move on to Sunday's regional final.

Arizona hit two home runs on Friday, with Jessier Harper blasting career homer No. 90, moving into a tie for third in NCAA history. Sharlize Palacios also homered and drove in four in the game.