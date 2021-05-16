Breakfast at the NCAAs: Cats have early tennis call with No. 3 Tennessee

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 18 Arizona faces No. 3 Tennessee at 7 a.m MST in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

The match will take place at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida

It's the Wildcats (21-7) first-ever appearance in the Sweet 16. The 3rd seed Volunteers are the champions of the SEC and have not lost a match in the tournament.

UA is 7-5 against ranked teams on the season.

UA is playing the second weekend of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championships for the first time

No. 45 Gustaf Strom leads the team in singles wins on the season with 18 wins and will compete in the NCAA Singles Championship.

Arizona defeated Michigan and Kentucky to advance to the second weekend.

The winner of the match between the Wildcats and the Volunteers will play the winner of the Sweet 16 matchup between 11th seed Georgia and 6th seed North Carolina.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.