SOFTBALL: Big 5th inning powers #2 Bruins over 8th ranked Wildcats

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 2 UCLA scored seven runs in the fifth inning Saturday to beat 8th ranked Arizona 7-2 spoiling the Wildcats Senior Day at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Maya Brady's two-run double and Kinsly Washington's three-run home run were the big hits in the innings for the Bruins (40-3) as the Pac-12 champions took three of four games on the weekend.

The Wildcats honored their seven seniors, Reyna Carranco, Alyssa Denham, Jessie Harper, Mariah Lopez, Malia Martinez, Dejah Mulipola and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza in a postgame ceremony.

Reyna Carranco is one of seven seniors who will try and lead the Wildcats back to the World Series

UA (36-13, 12-10 Pac-12) will now turn its attention to Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. Arizona has been selected as one of 20 potential host sites for NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals.

The Wildcats will need to be selected as a regional site and secure a top eight seed to be assured of the chance to stay home on their road to the World Series in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.