Wildcat Report: May 2

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sweep Sunday, Part 2. The winning continues. Both Arizona Baseball and Softball posted back-to-back successful weekends on the home front as the ladies swept a shortened two-game series with California while the fellas took three straight from Utah.

BASEBALL

Daniel Susac hit his team-high tying 11th home run as the 12th ranked Wildcats beat the Utes 15-3 for a ninth straight victory.

Pitcher Austin Smith (2-0), making his third straight Sunday start, worked 3.2 innings and allowed just two runs on four hits. He struck out a career-high seven.

Arizona's always-dangerous offense exploded for 15 runs on 16 hits with seven walks. Jacob Berry had a two-run triple. Brandon Boissiere also drove in two.

UA (30-11, 15-6) is in a virtual tie for first place in the Pac-12 with Stanford. The Wildcats and Cardinals will meet this coming weekend in Palo Alto.

SOFTBALL

The No. 9 Wildcats scored nine runs in the 2nd inning on their way to an 11-1 victory over the visiting California Golden Bears.

UA outscored Cal 20-1 in sweep the series, which was shortened due to two games due to the Golden Bears recent three-week shutdown due to COVID-19 protocols.

Reyna Carranco (1), Sharlize Palacios (15) and Jessie Harper (12) all homered for Arizona (33-8, 11-5). The home run for Harper was the 88th of her college career. She passes fellow Wildcat Stacie Chambers and moves into 4th place on the all-time home run list just seven behind leader Lauren Chamberlain.

Alyssa Denham (15-4) allowed just three hits in four innings to get the victory in the circle.

Arizona has now won 30 straight home games but will now head to Eugene for a key Pac-12 series with the No. 8 Ducks.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The No. 8 Wildcats (22-6) season came to an end on Sunday when they were not one of the eight teams selected for the eight-team NCAA Tournament.

Despite having a lower ranking at No. 9, the Stanford Cardinal were chosen by the committee over Arizona to join USC, UCLA and Cal Poly as the four teams from the western region.

The Bruins are the two-time defending champions (2018, 2019) and No. 1 seed.

TRACK AND FIELD

Arizona Track and Field hosted the annual Desert Heat Classic at Drachman Stadium. The Wildcats came away with five event wins.

Women's High Jump: Lillian Lowe (1.87m) (6-1.5) (PR)

Men's Hammer: Israel Oloyede (71.00m) (232-11)

Men's 400m: Johnnie Blockburger (45.25)

Women's Shot Put: Samantha Noennig (17.73m) (58-2).

Women's 5000m: Keelah Barger (17:08.81)

UA freshman Johnnie Blockburger sprints out of the block to begin collegiate career

Shannon Meisberger placed second in the women's 400m hurdles with a time of 56.65 and currently ranks fourth in the NCAA.

Arizona Track alum Sage Watson ('17) won the event, clocking the third-best time in the world at 55.46.

Next up, the Wildcats will travel to Los Angeles, Calif. for the Pac-12 Championships on May 14.

