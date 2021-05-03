MEN: Arizona Golf armed for deep NCAA run

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Golf is going to the NCAA Tournament. It’s just a matter of where.

The Pac-12 Champions will find out their NCAA Regional destination on Wednesday.

The Wildcats shot 41-under last week to win their first conference title since 2004.

Brad Reeves won the individual championship in a two-hole playoff to become UA’s 1st top medalist in 13 years.

UA golfer Trevor Werbylo looks down the fairway through binoculars as he prepares for a shot during the 2021 N.I.T. at Omni Tucson National

Arizona has won three tournaments this season and that too is the most by the Wildcats since they won four times in 2004.



The NCAA Selection Show will be on Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. (MST) on the Golf Channel.

The six NCAA sites are hosted by Ball State, Florida State, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Washington.

The Wildcats will need to finish in the Top 5 as a team at their regional in order to qualify for the NCAA Championships which are being held this year at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale (May 28-June 2).

