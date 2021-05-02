UA players find NFL homes

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Dreams came true on NFL Draft weekend for three players who suited up for the Arizona Wildcts over the last four seasons.

Tony Fields II, Roy Lopez and Gary Brightwell all heard their names called during the NFL's seven-round player selection process.

Fields was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. He completed his four-year career in 2020 playing for West Virginia after graduating from UA last spring. Fields was an All-Big-12 selection for the Mountaineers.

Lopez and Brightwell went back-to-back in the middle of the 6th round to the Houston Texans and New York Giants respectively.

Wildcats drafted back-to-back in 6th round

Lopez, the son of former Sunnyside High School football coach Roy Lopez Sr., played one season for the Wildcats as a grad transfer from New Mexico State.

Defensive backs Lorenzo Burns and Tristan Cooper as well as wide receiver Cedric Peterson, who participated in UA Football's Pro Day, went undrafted.

Burns will sign a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Cooper and Peterson were 2019 Wildcats seniors who did not get a chance to have a Pro Day in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Sabino High School product and BYU tight end Matt Bushman also went undrafted. Bushman tweeted that he has agreed to a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.