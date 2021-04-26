Wildcat Report: May 25

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 10 Arizona Softball completed a sweep of Utah while the Wildcats' Men's Tennis and Women's Golf teams fell a tad short of their Pac-12 Conference championship goals.

SOFTBALL

The 10th ranked Wildcats beat the Utes 3-2 to win their 28th consecutive home game dating back to last season.

Pitcher Hanah Bowen (6-1) allowed two runs on six hits in the complete-game gem. She fanned three.

Janelle Meoño went 2-for-3, extending her hitting streak to 25 games. She is five games shy of Amy Chellevold's 1994 school-record of 30 straight games with a hit.

UA (31-8, 9-5 Pac-12) will find out on Monday if they will be a host site for an NCAA regional.

MEN'S TENNIS

The No. 19 Wildcats fell to the No. 15 Trojans in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament with 4-1 final score.

Four UA players won their first sets in singles before USC came roaring back in the second. Carlos Hassey took care of business on court six with a straight set victory.

Arizona will play another match on Monday, Apr. 26 at Noon MST against Stanford to decide third place.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Yu-Sang Hou carded ten birdies and six bogeys at the Pac-12 Championships to finish four-under (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy)

Powered by a top-three finish by senior Yu-Sang Hou, No. 22 Arizona Women's Golf finished in fourth place at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships with a final team score of 9-over par. The Wildcats finished one stroke from a top-three finish, but they did receive a pair of top-10 finishes from the Hou sisters.

Yu-Sang Hou's finished four-under par to tie for third-place finish

Sophomore Vivian Hou gave Arizona its second top-10 finish at 1-over par in a tie for 10th.

MEN'S GOLF

No. 21 Arizona begins play at the Pac-12 Championships at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California on Monday morning. The Wildcats' lineup for the event is an experienced group with 10 championship starts, led by the senior tandem of David Laskin and Brad Reeves who are starting in their fourth Pac-12 Championship.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.