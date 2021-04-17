Hargrove adds “E-pass” to reach nationals

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Malia Hargrove closed the night out in Fort Worth, Texas Friday night, becoming the first Arizona gymnast since 2016 to perform at the NCAA Championships.

The sophomore was the final performer of the evening on the floor exercise, scoring a 9.8625 to finish 27th overall.

Hargrove made a critical change to the first tumbling pass of her floor routine that enable her to score high enough for selection to the NCAA Championships.

Malia Hargrove prepares to begin her floor routine during a 2021 gymnastics meet at McKale Center

She and head coach John Court explained that upgrade to News 4 Tucson's David Kelly.

The Reno, Nevada product was a regular for UA this season on floor, vault, and bars rotations.

Friday night was the eighth time this season Hargrove posted a 9.8 or better on floor. She three times in 2021 scored a 9.9 in the event.

Lexi Mills (beam) was the last GymCat to perform as an individual at the NCAAs.

