One-on-one interview with UArizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's newest men's head basketball coach, Tommy Lloyd, who was hired Wednesday, has been open to the media when it comes to his coaching philosophies, recruiting, assembling of players and staff and many other issues. However, many do not necessarily know who Tommy Lloyd really is.

In a one-on-one interview with News 4 Tucson's sports director, Paul Cicala, Tommy Lloyd said, "It's amazing. It's overwhelming. It's exhilarating, but it's awesome."

Lloyd is excited about the coaching opportunity, however, he also explained that he is looking forward to bringing his family to Tucson.

Lloyd said that he also knows that the head coaching responsibilities go beyond wins and losses on the basketball court.

He knows it is important for the head coach at the University of Arizona to be involved with all of the demographics of the Tucson community, all sides of town, every facet of Wildcat nation.

"In my heart of hearts, I'm a small-town guy. And for me, Tucson being not a huge metropolitan area, it's also more of a city than I'm used to," Lloyd said. "But, it's not overwhelming, and it has that small-town feel, that college-town feel, and those to me are positives. It's where I want to live and raise my family."

"It's a little-known fact [that] I've been known around the community, and [for] people who come up to me and can't afford tickets, I've been known to make sure to slide a few tickets here and there to people. Because, at the end of the day, I always get emotional thinking about it. That's what it's about; walking through the grocery store at night and you see the 70-year-old man dragging his feet, but he has a (UArizona) hat on. That's the stuff that I love and really moves me."