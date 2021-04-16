Arizona’s new head coach talks about dealing with NCAA sanctions from Sean Miller era

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's new men's head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd opened up to News 4 Tucson sports director Paul Cicala for a one-on-one interview.

In addition to talking about his excitement to head up the Wildcat men's basketball program and integrating himself into the Old Pueblo community, Lloyd also said he is prepared to deal with any NCAA sanctions or punishments handed down from the actions committed under former Coach Sean Miller's staff.

"I don't know, and nobody knows exactly what the outcome is going to be, but, I'm not going to sit here and dwell on it," Lloyd said. "For me, it's all about looking forward and moving forward. And whatever comes our way, we're going to deal with and handle and try to come out better than ever at the end of it. And, that's going to be the mindset. Never going to complain about it. Never going to pout about it."

Lloyd added, "I also understand, for me, it's one of the reasons I'm here. Without the NCAA stuff, I wouldn't be here. If Sean (Miller) was doing a great job and a great coach, things happen. I'm just trying to help the program move forward."

Lloyd also opened up about some of his coaching philosophy and what he hopes to bring to Tucson and the Wildcats.

"My years at Gonzaga it was never my goal to lead the nation in scoring, but, my last three years at Gonzaga, we led the nation in scoring," added Lloyd, "Hopefully, we're going to have guys that can play fast with great fundamentals, make great decisions, have a great skill level, have some decent athleticism, and those things together will lead us to be one of the highest-scoring teams in the country."