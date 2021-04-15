New UArizona men’s b-ball coach gets warm welcome at McKale Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - After the firing of Sean Miller, it took about a week for the University of Arizona men's basketball to hire his replacement - former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd.

The longtime No. 2 to now-legendary west coast basketball coach Mark Few, of Gonzaga, received a warm welcome on Thursday afternoon at the University of Arizona.

Dozens of fellow Arizona coaches, boosters and Wildcat family received Lloyd as the UofA pep band played along.

The welcome ceremony was also shown live on the Pac-12 Network.

"I am extremely grateful to President Robbins and Dave Heeke for the incredible opportunity to lead one of the country's most storied men's basketball programs," said Lloyd. "While there are certainly potential obstacles ahead for our program, I embrace the challenge as we will build on the foundation in place to compete for PAC-12 and national championships. I know how much Arizona Basketball means to the institution, its fans, its community and the state, and I cannot wait to get started. That works begin now. My family and I are excited to settle in Tucson and begin a new chapter."