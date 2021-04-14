Wildcat fans react to hiring of former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd

TUCSON (KVOA) - The quick search for Arizona's next head basketball coach is over Wednesday night.

University of Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke tweeted this photo of him along with Coach Tommy Lloyd and University President Dr. Robert Robbins.

Rich Herrera hosts the drive-time Wildcats Radio on 1290 AM. He believes although this will be Lloyd's first head coaching job, he has the pedigree to lead this storied program.

"So, this is the first opportunity Tommy Lloyd has, wow what an opportunity," Herrera said. "What a program with all the support you're going to have here in Tucson, this is a dream job for anyone in college basketball."

UArizona Junior Koby Thielis a saxophone player in the band.

He said he was refreshing his phone Wednesday afternoon after hearing rumblings of a possible decision. Koby says he's psyched about the new headman.

"I think it's a good hire," Thiel said. "I think it was the right hire. I think it was the best possible candidate. I think it checks all the boxes and I'm excited to see what he can do. Lute Olson wasn't an alumni. He came from an outside program. Sometimes going outside the family works."

Under famed Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, Lloyd helped lead the Bulldogs to the national championship game where Gonzaga came up short against Baylor only nine days ago.

"There are three great basketball programs on the west coast, Gonzaga, Arizona and UCLA," Herrera said. "A lot of folks have tried to get Tommy Lloyd to leave Gonzaga in the past, he's turned down those jobs, the only one that was able to pry him away was the siren song of coaching at McKale Center."