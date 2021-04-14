UArizona, Tommy Lloyd agree to 5-year contract for head coach position

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tommy Lloyd, Gonzaga's long-time assistant coach, has been named as the University of Arizona new head coach for its men's basketball program, according to reports shared Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Lloyd was the frontrunner to take over the head coach position left vacant by Sean Miller, who has served the men's basketball program for 12 years before UArizona decided to part ways on April 7.

Since 2017, Miller and the men's basketball program have been under close observation by the NCAA and the FBI after Miller’s former assistant coach assistant, Emmanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested for federal funds bribery, which he later pleaded guilty to in 2018.

With Miller and the Wildcats implicated in the case, the NCAA continued the investigation and issued the program a Notice of Allegations for reportedly dealing with alleged recruiting violations by the men's basketball team in October.

As the program received nine charges of misconduct, which included five Level One charges, in connection to the notice, UArizona decided to impose a one-year ban on postseason play for men’s basketball.

After a quiet postseason, UArizona made the move to fire the longtime head coach on April 7, saying the university "will honor the terms of his existing contract."

Shortly after numerous reports circulated on the newsfeeds, UArizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke officially announced Lloyd as the men's basketball programs new head coach.

This will be the first head coaching position for Lloyd.

“We are thrilled that Tommy and his family are joining the Wildcat Family and reestablishing our men’s basketball program among the elite in the nation,” said Heeke. “After speaking with a tremendous pool of candidates, and with so many in and out of the college basketball world, it became clear that Tommy has the passion, the experience, the knowledge, the coaching and recruiting acumen and the drive to lead us to championships. He has been a big part of the incredible rise and success of Gonzaga Basketball and is well-respected for his partnership with that program’s head coach, Mark Few. We are looking forward to what’s next, and we welcome Tommy, Chanelle and their children, Liam, Sophia Marie and Maria Alexis to Tucson.”

According to UArziona officials, upon approval by the Arizona Board of Regents, Lloyd is expected to receive a five-year contract. His salary has not yet been released.

“I want to thank Dave Heeke for his leadership in this process and the many basketball experts, coaches and former players who provided us with invaluable advice,” said President Robert C. Robbins. “Ultimately, Tommy rose to the top, and I am confident in the future of our men’s basketball program with him at the helm. With our women’s basketball program’s incredible run to the NCAA championship game just a week ago, and now with Tommy Lloyd taking the reins of our men’s program, I can proudly say Arizona Basketball is in good hands.”

Prior to accepting the head coaching position at UArizona, Lloyd served the assistant head coach of Gonzaga's men's basketball program from 2001 to 2021.

During his time as an assistant coach, the Washington state native grew a reputation as a top international recruiter for the program.

“I am extremely grateful to President Robbins and Dave Heeke for the incredible opportunity to lead one of the country’s most storied men’s basketball programs,” said Lloyd. “While there are certainly potential obstacles ahead for our program, I embrace the challenge as we will build on the foundation in place to compete for PAC-12 and national championships. I know how much Arizona Basketball means to the institution, its fans, its community and the state, and I cannot wait to get started. That works begin now. My family and I are excited to settle in Tucson and begin a new chapter.”

He reportedly received the assistant coach position after he was promoted from an administrative assistant at the program.

Lloyd has three children, Liam, Sophia Marie and Maria Alexis with his wife, Chanelle. The two were married in 1997.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.