Reports: Long-time Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd named new head coach of UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tommy Lloyd, Gonzaga's long-time assistant coach, has been named as the University of Arizona new head coach for its men's basketball program, according to reports shared Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Lloyd was the frontrunner to take over the head coach position left vacant by Sean Miller, who has served the men's basketball program for 12 years before UArizona decided to part ways on April 7.

Since 2017, Miller and the men's basketball program have been under close observation by the NCAA and the FBI after Miller’s former assistant coach assistant, Emmanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested for federal funds bribery, which he later pleaded guilty to in 2018.

With Miller and the Wildcats implicated in the case, the NCAA continued the investigation and issued the program a Notice of Allegations for reportedly dealing with alleged recruiting violations by the men's basketball team in October.

As the program received nine charges of misconduct, which included five Level One charges, in connection to the notice, UArizona decided to impose a one-year ban on postseason play for men’s basketball.

After a quiet postseason, UArizona made the move to fire the longtime head coach on Wednesday, saying the university "will honor the terms of his existing contract."

This will be the first head coaching position for Lloyd.

Prior to accepting the head coaching position at UArizona, Lloyd served the assistant head coach of Gonzaga's men's basketball program from 2001 to 2021.

During his time as an assistant coach, the Washington state native grew a reputation as a top international recruiter for the program.

He reportedly received the assistant coach position after he was promoted from an administrative assistant at the program.

Details about Lloyd contract or an official statement from the University of Arizona has not yet been released.

