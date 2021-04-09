Adia Barnes to coach on USA AmeriCup team staff

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona's Adia Barnes will be an assistant coach to Dawn Staley on the 2021 USA AmeriCup Team.

Arizona Athletics made the announcement Friday.

The Wildcats just came home from their first National Championship game this week. This tournament run catapulted this program into the national spotlight and while they may have lost the championship game, they won the heart of the Tucson community.

Truly a dream come true! Can’t wait to work with @dawnstaley and @JenRizzotti 🙌 https://t.co/E5vuFzhdP1 — ADIA BARNES COPPA 🐻⬇️🌵👨‍👨‍👧‍👦❤️💙 (@AdiaBarnes) April 9, 2021

The USA team that will compete in the AmeriCup will be comprised of current collegiate athletes, and invitees to attend the April 18-21 team trials, held at the University of South Carolina, will be announced at a later date.

Arizona Women's Basketball team won 13 Pac-12 games and finished in second place while winning 20+ games for the third season in a row. Arizona’s run in the NCAA Tournament made Barnes the fourth coach to lead her alma mater to the National Championship game.

Barnes helped the Wildcats become the first ever team to reach the National Championship after missing the previous 10+ tournaments. Prior to this season, Arizona hadn’t advanced past the Sweet 16.