Stoudamire is popular pick for next UArozpma coach from b-ball alumni

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the search process continues for the replacement of the fired Sean Miller to head up the University of Arizona men's basketball program, a number of names continue to surface as likely candidates.

However, the two coaches that seem to pop up the most are longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd and former Arizona basketball standout Damon Stoudamire.

"I truly believe Damon can do a hell-of-a job. I really do," said former Arizona basketball standout Pete Williams, "You know, when I'm on social media reading all the stuff of what people have to say (like) 'and what has he done at Pacific?' -Are you kidding? What he's done at Pacific? Can anyone win at Pacific, and be in the middle of the conference in 5th place? He's done a hell-of-a job down there. Again, I'd love to see him get it."



Williams added, "You have to have a coach that is going to inspire confidence, build you up when you're down. He's not afraid to play anybody, anywhere, any time."