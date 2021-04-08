‘It was an honor’: Sean Miller releases statement after parting ways with UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sean Miller, the former head coach of Arizona men's basketball team released a statement Thursday in response to the University of Arizona's decision to part ways after 12 years.

Since 2017, Miller and the men's basketball program have been under close observation by the NCAA and the FBI after Miller’s former assistant coach assistant, Emmanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested for federal funds bribery, which he later pleaded guilty to in 2018.

With Miller and the Wildcats implicated in the case, the NCAA continued the investigation and issued the program a Notice of Allegations for reportedly dealing with alleged recruiting violations by the men's basketball team in October.

As the program received nine charges of misconduct, which included five Level One charges, in connection to the notice, UArizona decided to impose a one-year ban on postseason play for men’s basketball.

After a quiet postseason, UArizona made the move to fire the longtime head coach on Wednesday, saying the university "will honor the terms of his existing contract."

After remaining silent for nearly 24 hours, Miller released a statement about the move.

"It was an honor to be the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona," the former head coach said. "Over the last 12 years, Tucson, Arizona became our home. It's where our three sons grew up and attended the University of Arizona. It's also the place that we made friendships that will last a lifetime."

During his time as head coach of the men's basketball program, Miller led Arizona to seven NCAA tournaments, including three Elite Eight appearances. He also help win five regular season conference championships and three Pac-12 Tournament titles.

“I admire and respect every player that I have coached,” he said. “Their sacrifice and hard work to truly become part of something bigger than themselves was incredibly special to see. As a coach, I tried to bring out the best in everyone. I hope they know that I did it with a love of love … and some 'tough love' at times. However, my intentions were always pure.”

In the statement, Miller spoke about what he enjoyed most about coaching the Wildcats over the years.

He also thanked former Arizona Athletics Director Jim Livengood, former UArizona President Robert Shelton and their predecessors, Dave Heeke and Dr. Robert Robbins, respectively for their support.

"I wish Arizona the very best as they move forward with their new coach," Miller said. "My hope is that they can capture that elusive fifth Final Four and second National Championship."

Miller's full statement can be found here:

At this time, associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach. Arizona Athletics said the search for a new head coach will begin "immediately."