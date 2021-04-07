UArizona hoops alumni chime in on Sean Miller firing

TUCSON (KVOA) - A number of prominent University of Arizona basketball alumni talked to KVOA about the firing of men's coach Sean Miller.

What should Arizona look for as a replacement of Sean Miller?

Former Arizona standout Corey Williams said it should be "any coach who can gather his group together and instill that mental toughness and that discipline. Talent takes a second to that so just keep it simple. let's get back to kids who are going to come in and defend and who are going to come in and want to win."

Ben Davis, the former Wildcat who also played alongside a potential candidate for Miller's replacement said, "You are going to have to have integrity. You are going to have to make the kids believe in you , and believe in your ability."

Davis added, "We have some really good players, and we don't know how bad the probation is going to be. Maybe we will lose scholarships and not have a post-season ban. Maybe it will be a post-season ban and that will be it. (UArizona) hired Coach Olson so we know exactly what this should look like, and Sean (Miller) was great and Sean did a lot of great things and we can't just throw Sean under the bus and act like he didn't do anything. "