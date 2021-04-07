Skip to Content

UArizona hoops alumni chime in on Sean Miller firing

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:01 pm Arizona WildcatsLocal NewsSportsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - A number of prominent University of Arizona basketball alumni talked to KVOA about the firing of men's coach Sean Miller.

What should Arizona look for as a replacement of Sean Miller? 

Former Arizona standout Corey Williams said it should be "any coach who can gather his group together and instill that mental toughness and that discipline.  Talent takes a second to that so just keep it simple. let's get back to kids who are going to come in and defend and who are going to come in and want to win."

Ben Davis, the former Wildcat who also played alongside a potential candidate for Miller's replacement said, "You are going to have to have integrity. You are going to have to make the kids believe in you , and believe in your ability."

Davis added, "We have some really good players, and we don't know how bad the probation is going to be. Maybe we will lose scholarships and not have a post-season ban. Maybe it will be a post-season ban and that will be it. (UArizona) hired Coach Olson so we know exactly what this should look like, and Sean (Miller) was great and Sean did a lot of great things and we can't just throw Sean under the bus and act like he didn't do anything. "

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

More Stories

Skip to content