Host of ‘Wildcats Radio’ weighs in on ousting of Sean Miller

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some fans like the decision by University of Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke to part ways with Men's Basketball Head Coach Sean Miller. Others are upset by the move Wednesday night.

One longtime sports radio personality believes the fate of Sean Miller was something that was hanging over the head of the basketball program and the university for several years.

Rich Herrera hosts "Wildcats Radio" on 1290 AM.

Herrera believes Miller is a very good coach and he did a good job over 12 seasons.

Herrera believes the program saw some disappointing years recently. He thinks the recent lackluster performance on the court, led the university brass to decide to go in another direction.

"The bottom line was and this goes for everything in sports and in life, if your productivity outweighs your baggage, then you're going be okay, but when your baggage starts to outweigh your productivity you're going to be in trouble," Herrera said. "The University of Arizona wasn't in the top 25, they didn't make the tournament, the recruits weren't coming the way they were years ago."