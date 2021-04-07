Cat Candidates: The basketball edition

TUCSON (KVOA) -- So what’s next for Arizona Basketball.

The school parted ways with men’s hoops head coach Sean Miller on Wednesday.

Both Miller and his permanent predecessor Lute Olson had prior Division I head coaching experience before coming to Arizona.

That might not be the case this time around.

An early frontrunner for the job is said to be longtime Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd.

Lloyd has been on Mark Few’s staff in Spokane for 20 years.

There are also a number of plausible Wildcat alums who could have an interest in returning to Tucson.

At the top of that list is Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire.

Stoudamire was on Sean Miller’s staff at UA before leaving for Stockton.

The Tigers were 23-10 in 2019-20 and the point guard known as "Mighty MOuse" was named West Coast Conference Coach of the Year.

Pacific though finished this past season just 9-9.

Blueprint for next UA Basketball coach

Here is a list of other coaches who will likely be linked to the UA job:

Mark Few (Gonzaga head coach)

Eric Musselman (Arkansas head coach)

Lorenzo Romar (Pepperdine head coach)

Joe Pasternack (UC Santa Barbara head coach)

Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech head coach)

Matt Brase (Houston Rockets assistant coach)

Joseph Blair (Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach)

Bryce Drew (Grand Canyon head coach)

