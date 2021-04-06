McDonald officially declares for WNBA draft after leading Arizona to first NCAA Championship appearance

TUCSON (KVOA) - NCAA Tournament standout Aari McDonald officially announced that she will be entering the 2021 WNBA drafter after leading the University of Arizona to the championship game Sunday.

According to a Twitter post shared Tuesday afternoon, the Arizona guard said that she will be ending her college career after she officially declared for the upcoming WNBA draft.

While NCAA allowed players to play an extra year due to the pandemic, McDonald decided to not follow the steps of her fellow senior, Sam Thomas, and take her talents to the professional level next year.

During her time at UArizona, the Fresno, Calif. native earned several honors including Arizona's single-season scoring record holder with 890 points, Arizona's single-game scoring record holder with 44 points, the 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year, and the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

While averaging 33.8 points and 4.3 assists in the 87, McDonald helped Arizona to make their first trip to the NCAA championship in the program's history. However, the Cats lost to Stanford in that game, 54-53.