Made For It: National championship preview

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Any good fight between rivals it has to be a trilogy.

Like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier or Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe, Arizona and Stanford will meet for a 3rd time this season Sunday for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball national championship.

Will the third time be the charm for UA?

The Pac-12 champion Cardinal beat the Wildcats by 27 in Tucson on New Year’s Day and followed that with a 14-point win in Palo Alto on February 22.

Arizona is the first Division I team to make the Final Four after missing the previous 10+ NCAA Tournaments.

The Wildcats are allowing 52 points per game and shooting 42% from three in the NCAA Tournament.

Senior point guard Aari McDonald averages 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Arizona.

Stanford (30-2) is trying to win the title for the first time since 1992.

The Cardinal are led in scoring by Kiana Williams (14 ppg), Haley Jones (13 ppg) and Lexie Hull (12 ppg).

Tipoff is 3 p.m. at the Alamodome. The game will be broadcast locally on KTUC-AM 1400 (radio) and nationally on ESPN (TV).

Adia says she's living in the moment

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.