Wildcats must jump major hurdle with UConn heavily favored to win semi-finals game

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) - Arizona will get the chance to play in this historic venue in the Final Four on Friday.

It's no secret, Arizona is a heavy underdog against No. 1-seed UConn, who is in its 13th consecutive Final Four.

In fact, UConn is a double-digit favorite. Still, legendary UConn Coach Geno Auriemma is not taking Arizona lightly,

"When you have such a dynamic guard like Aari McDonald, that draws so much attention and can make everybody around them better," Auriemma said. "Playing the way she's playing now, I can speak first hand because Paige is playing that way right now for our team."

The UConn coach is talking about Paige Beckers, the first freshman in women's college basketball history to win the AP Player of the Year Award.

"UConn is a balanced team. I think their starting five is in double figures. They have dynamic guards on the court. Their post players are very tenacious, they grab boards like no other," McDonald said. "Just them being able to score all over the court and their transition offense, we gotta get stops. We gotta just make it tough for them. We have to rebound. Those are two keys. Defense and rebounding. We just gotta do what got us here and that's our defense. That turns to our offense and that kind of gets us going"

"It's one day at a time, just like we've been the whole time in the tournament," UArizona Coach Adia Barnes said. "We've already been on the road this long so we're like, why not stay for a few more days. We're all excited, pumped, and just ready to play"

With fingers crossed, the Wildcats can repeat this special, winning moment, again.

Friday's game will be broadcasted on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m.

