UArizona fans in San Antonio get ready to cheer on Cats in Final Four game

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) - A number of University of Arizona fans who made their way from Tucson to San Antonio are pretty pumped, ready to cheer on the Wildcats when they hit the hardwood for their first Final Four appearance Friday night.

This season, there were no fans on the stands when the UArizona players played at home. Some players even wore masks at games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, here in San Antonio, a limited number of fans are allowed at the game to support the Cats.

"So I ended up getting to come, and what a treat after covid and being home and being able to just on the spur of the moment come," Cherlyn Eidenmiller said. "They've been fabulous and we've really missed seeing them in-person here. It's a delight to be able to be in the house."

Despite playing in the competitive Pac-12, the Wildcats will see a whole new level of competition when they face UConn, a national power who has made it to 13 consecutive Final Fours, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

"We have to play a great game becasue UConn is very good," Chuck Winkler said. "But, you know what? Stuff happens. And, the Wildcats can win, you never know. Bear down."

Friday's game will be broadcasted on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

KVOA Sports Director Paul Cicala is in San Antonio and will have multiple stories on the Wildcats in the Final Four on News 4 Tucson and 4, 5, 6 and 10.