Family of Wildcats stop by San Antonio to give UArizona extra push in Final Four

5:38 pm

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) - While the X's and O's of games are important, many athletes would attest that the die-hard fans, which includes their parents, give them the extra push to win a game.

Cate Reese's family has driven over six hours back and forth from the Houston area to see thier daughter throughout the tournament.

Reese was Arizona's first McDonald's All-American coming out of high school. So far, she has not disappointed, averaging double figures throughout the season.

No question, Reese is one of the most intense players on the court and has an unmatchable will to win. She gets from her family members like her mom, Cheryl. and older sister, Ally who is a senior at Arizona. Ally actually played for the Wildcats her freshman year, before being injured.

Friday's game will be broadcasted on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

KVOA Sports Director Paul Cicala is in San Antonio and will have multiple stories on the Wildcats in the Final Four on News 4 Tucson and 4, 5, 6 and 10.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

