Family of Wildcats stop by San Antonio to give UArizona extra push in Final Four

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) - While the X's and O's of games are important, many athletes would attest that the die-hard fans, which includes their parents, give them the extra push to win a game.

Cate Reese's family has driven over six hours back and forth from the Houston area to see thier daughter throughout the tournament.

Reese was Arizona's first McDonald's All-American coming out of high school. So far, she has not disappointed, averaging double figures throughout the season.

No question, Reese is one of the most intense players on the court and has an unmatchable will to win. She gets from her family members like her mom, Cheryl. and older sister, Ally who is a senior at Arizona. Ally actually played for the Wildcats her freshman year, before being injured.

