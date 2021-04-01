Final Four match-up looks to test Arizona on a whole new level

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) - The Wildcats are the underdogs in the Final Four.

As a No. 3 seed, they were the only, non No. 1 seed to win their bracket.

If Arizona can knock off UConn and Stanford wins against NC State, two West Coast nemesis could battle it out for all the marbles - the Cardinal against the Wildcats.

"If it was an all Pac-12 matchup, it'd be phenomenal. It'd show proof that our conference is the best in the country," head coach Adia Barnes said. "When you have two Pac-12 team's in the Final Four, it's pretty big. I think it's proof in itself."

Despite playing in the competitive Pac-12, going up against UConn will be a whole new level.

Friday's game will take place just a few miles away from the world-famous Alamo. And, just like the historical battle fought there where troops overwhelmed the Texans, UArizona may also feel a bit overwhelmed by going up against UCONN, a national power who has made it to 13 consecutive Final Fours.

"And like as a freshman, you watch UConn, you look up against UConn, like 'Oh, I want our program to be there one day,' And, now to actually have that chance to play against them. It's amazing. I'm so glad we get to play UConn," said Sam Thomas, UArizona senior guard. "No pressure is on us, as I'm sure everyone knows. No one expects us to win this game. So we can just go out, have fun, play free, and show the world what we can do."