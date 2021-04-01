COVID-19 protocols help keep Arizona locked on Final Four game prep

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) - In non-COVID-19 pandemic times, the world-famous River Walk area is usually packed with tourists.

The Arizona women's basketball players also are not able to make it much to these areas. They have to remain indoors and in their hotel rooms.

While playing for a national championship is a dream for any college athlete, the Wildcats said the same, packed, festive atmosphere that the Final Four typically brings is a little lacking due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've kind of been like hotel, testing, practice, back," head coach Adia Barnes said. "Like there really hasn't been anything else because we're not able to go out to dinner. I'm in this conference media room. This is kind of where we are if we're not in our room."

But, Arizona is making the best of it and concentrating on game-planning for UCONN.

"We're really excited to face UCONN. They are a challenging team with a world-known coach. We're up for the challenge," guard Aari McDonald said. "We're just going to go out there and play solid for 40 minutes."

Forty minutes that could land the Wildcats in the national title game if they can come out victorious.

Arizona will tipoff on Friday against No. 1 seed UCONN at 6:30 p.m. Arizona time.

KVOA Sports Director Paul Cicala is in San Antonio and will have multiple stories on the Wildcats in the Final Four on News 4 Tucson and 4, 5, 6 and 10.