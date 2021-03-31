News 4 Tucson in San Antonio: UArizona Final Four Fever

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVOA) - The Arizona Wildcat women's basketball team continues its preps for the Final Four and powerhouse UCONN on Friday.

"Never in a million years would I have thought we'd make it to the Final Four. I'm speechless," said senior Sam Thomas, who was part of a UArizona team her freshman year that only won six games. "This is incredible. I'm so proud of my teammates."

When asked what she would have said if Coach Adia Barnes would have guaranteed a Final Four appearance when she was being recruited, Thomas replied, "I would have said, 'Now, you're going to lie to me during the recruiting process.' But, here we are."

"It's very hard for us to have Sam off the floor. It's hard," Barnes said. "She plays the 1-5 for us. She does everything we ask."

Arizona will tipoff on Friday against No. 1 seed UCONN at 6:30 p.m. Arizona time.

