From Mayor Romero to Steve Kerr, Arizona cheers on Wildcats in historic Final Four appearance

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the Arizona Women's Basketball team set to make history in San Antonio when they face-off against UCONN Friday in their first Final Four game, several locals and Wildcat alumni are sending their well wishes and congratulations.

On Monday, the Wildcats defeated Indiana 66-53 to claim a spot in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament semi-finals. This earned the ladies some well-deserved national attention, as they prepare to face the national powerhouse, UCONN.

Here in Tucson, the team working the state-run COVID-19 vaccination POD plan to send the Wildcats a special support video Friday morning.

Over on the men's basketball side, Head Coach Sean Miller shared his positive remarks about the the women's basketball team making it to the Final Four.

And just down the block, UArizona's football team also shared a special video in support of the team.

Over at the city level, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero showcased her Wildcat Pride and congratulated the team in making "HERstory."

The excitement for the Wildcats spread past state borders after several UArizona alum, including NBA coaches Steve Kerr and Luke Walton, posted their congratulations.

The news also caught the attention of several big names in the sports industry, such as Magic Johnson and Megan Rapinoe.

