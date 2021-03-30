Arizona Final Four fiesta turns to look at UCONN

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) - After a night of celebrating the school's first trip to the Final Four, Coach Adia Barnes and the Arizona women's basketball team have now begun preps for national powerhouse UCONN.

The three-seeded Wildcats will take on No. 1 seed UCONN, who has been to a whopping 13 consecutive Final Fours.

“If you would have told me, ‘Oh, this year we’re gonna be playing UConn in the Final Four, I would have said, ‘I don’t know about that,'" Coach Adia Barnes said.

Senior Sam Thomas said, “Never in a million years would I have thought we’d make it to the Final Four."

If Arizona wants to pull off the upset over national power UCONN, Ari McDonald will have to continue to be on her "A" game.

McDonald scored more than 30 points for the second straight game in the NCAA tournament. She put up 31 against Texas A&M two days before her 33-point, 11-rebound performance against Indiana.

''I always want to be better than I was the day before,'' said McDonald.

News 4 Tucson Sports Director Paul Cicala will shadow the Wildcats at the Final Four in San Antonio and have stories beginning on Wednesday.