Made For It: Texas A&M preview

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 3rd seed Arizona will attempt to advance to the program's 1st Elite Eight on Saturday when the Wildcats face No. 2 seed Texas A&M in the Mercado Region semifinal.

The Aggies (25-2) staved off elimination Wednesday night with a thrilling 84-82 overtime victory against the Iowa State Cyclones. Texas A&M is in the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive year.

Sophomore guard Jordan Nixon scored the game-winning basket to cap one of the greatest performances in Texas A&M school history. She finished with a career high-shattering 35 points and seven assists in 45 minutes on the floor.

All five Texas A&M starters average in double figures. Graduate forward N'dea Jones leads the way with 12 points and 10 rebounds per contest.

Saturday will be the 6th meeting between UA and Texas A7M but first in the NCAA Tournament (Photo courtesy: MGN)

UA (18-5) is playing the 2nd weekend of the NCAA Women's Basketball tournament for the first time in 23 years. Their last trip in 1998 featured the team's head coach Adia Barnes as the leading scorer.

The Wildcats finished their 2nd round win over BYU on a 15-3 run.

Arizona is led by Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Aari McDonald. McDonald averages 19 points per game and is the school record-holder for scoring in a single-season.

Saturday's battle will be the sixth matchup between Texas A&M and Arizona in women's basketball. The Aggies lead the series 3-2.

Tipoff is 5 p.m. MST on the South Court of the Alamodome.

