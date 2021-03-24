Skip to Content

Arizona to play in Sweet-16 vs. Texas A&M

10:49 pm

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) -- Coach Adia Barnes and the Arizona women's basketball team are headed to the Sweet 16 and will take on 2-seed Texas A&M.

The 3-seed Arizona knocked off 11-seed BYU 52-46 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 23 years.

Arizona's 2nd team All-American Aari McDonald scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. McDonald also had four steals.

Arizona trailed by four in the 4th quarter and made a comeback down the final stretch when Aari McDonald hit a clutch three pointer to cut the deficit to one.

A possession later, senior Sam Thomas busted a long 3-pointer to give Arizona the lead for good with just under four minutes left to play.

It's Arizona's first trip to the Sweet 16 since Coach Adia Barnes was a player and helped lead the Wildcats run in 1998.

Arizona forward Cate Reese chipped in for 12 points in a defensive struggle.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

