Arizona to play in Sweet-16 vs. Texas A&M

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) -- Coach Adia Barnes and the Arizona women's basketball team are headed to the Sweet 16 and will take on 2-seed Texas A&M.

The 3-seed Arizona knocked off 11-seed BYU 52-46 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 23 years.

Arizona's 2nd team All-American Aari McDonald scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. McDonald also had four steals.

Arizona trailed by four in the 4th quarter and made a comeback down the final stretch when Aari McDonald hit a clutch three pointer to cut the deficit to one.

A possession later, senior Sam Thomas busted a long 3-pointer to give Arizona the lead for good with just under four minutes left to play.

It's Arizona's first trip to the Sweet 16 since Coach Adia Barnes was a player and helped lead the Wildcats run in 1998.

Arizona forward Cate Reese chipped in for 12 points in a defensive struggle.