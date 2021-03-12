WOMEN: Cats using hiatus to get up shots

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 11 Arizona quietly returned to the lab this week to try and prepare for the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 16 years.

The week-long wait for the expected March 15 announcement is being met with a sense of unease as the Wildcats (16-5) have lost three of their last four games.

UA was the No. 2 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament but failed to make the final, falling in the semis at the hands of UCLA.

Star guard Aari McDonald has indicated that she will not return for a COVID 6th-year and will instead move on to chase her professional hoops dreams.

That means this is it for Arizona.

The best player to step on campus in the last ten years will have one shot to deliver a deep run into March Madness.

McDonald was recently named the Pac-12 Player of the Year. She for a third straight season led the league in scoring (19 ppg) and steals (3 spg).

The Wildcats are one of the best defensive teams in the country but have struggled to find consistent scoring of late from players other than McDonald.

Aari McDonald will need more scoring help if the Wildcats are going to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy)

Senior forward Sam Thomas and junior forward Cate Reese have each scored in double figures just once in the last five games.

Reese is shooting 37% over that stretch. That’s 14 points below her prior season average.

Thomas has made just 11-of-35 shots (35%) during her last five games.

Sophomore shooting guard Helena Pueyo is the biggest mystery at the moment. She hasn’t scored at all in the past five games and has just six points (2-of-19) in her last eight games.

Pueyo also missed the season finale loss at Arizona State due to injury.

Freshman forward Lauren Ware has taken just one shot in the Wildcats last two losses.

McDonald has not been immune to the team’s shooting issues. She entered 2020-21 knocking down 45% of her shots from the floor, but is making buckets at just a 39% clip this season.

The Wildcats will have had almost two full weeks in the lab when they hit the floor again for their first tournament game in San Antonio.

Hopefully they collectively find their shot.

