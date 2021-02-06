Young GymCats stumble against Cal

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats got off to a slow start Saturday on the vault and bars and couldn't make up the ground in losing to #19 California 196.075- 194.875 in a Pac-12 Gymnastics meet at McKale Center.

UA (0-3) saw their total score decrease for a second straight week.

Utah: 195.650

UCLA: 195.075

California: 194.875

Average: 195.200

John Court's squad of 13 competitors featured 11 underclasswomen. The freshmen and sophomores made up 21 of the team's 24 routines.

The GymCats closed out the meet against Cal with back-to-back 49+ scores on beam and floor.

Arizona's 49.150 on beam tied their season-high in the event, while their 49.050 on floor was their second straight 49+ in the event.

GYMNAST OF THE MEET

Sophomore Libby Orman earned her first Gymnast of the Meet honors this year after tying her career-high with a 9.850 on floor and performing her first collegiate vault (9.500).

Libby Orman poses before starting her floor routine against California. She would score a career-high 9.850

California was led Neveah DeSouza who competed in the All-Around and posted a 39.300 score (9.925-vault, 9.825-bars, 9.800-beam, 9.750-floor).

Arizona will hit the road for an away meet against Oregon State this Saturday, Feb. 13 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. The meet will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks and is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. MST.

You can read more about Saturday's competition against the Golden Bears over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

