Defending volleyball champs go down in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 11 kills to lead Arizona to their first win of the season Friday night, a stunning three-set sweep of 7th ranked Stanford at McKale Center.

The defending national champion Cardinal were playing their first match of the season after being cleared to practice and compete in their home Santa Clara County Health Department.

UA was playing in their fifth match of the season and it showed as the Wildcats (1-4, 1-4 Pac-12) cruised to an 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 victory.

Emery Herman (l) and Kamalie Hiapo celebrate a winning point for UA in the Wildcats upset of No. 7 Stanford (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Mattina)

After opening the season losing their first nine sets, Arizona has now won five of their last seven sets against Top 15 opponents.

Diaz hit .318 on the match and had nine digs. Kamalie Hiapo had 11 digs. Freshman Emery Herman finished with 24 assists.

Kendall Kipp led Stanford with 11 kills.

It's the first time UA has beaten the Cardinal at home since 2005.

Stanford and the Wildcats will play Match No. 2 of their weekend series on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.