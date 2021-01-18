Wildcat Breakdown: Pac-12 Hoops and COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) -- All but five teams on the Pac-12 men's basketball front have been hit by the Coronavirus.

Oregon State on January 14 became the first team to come off an extended pause in team activities and have to play a conference game. That opponent for the Beavers was the Arizona Wildcats and UA blew OSU out on their home court 98-64.

The Beavers had just two days of practice coming off their pause which begs to ask, is two days enough.

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle addresses the Pac-12's two-practice and Return to Play guideline

On this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner Jamie Zaninovich.

The two chat about the protocols for teams to Return to Play after a pause, how those guidelines were set, how the conference has handled COVID-19 to this point plus what it means for the conference to have its first woman officiating men's games.

